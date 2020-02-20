Missing Doniphan man found dead

Human remains found on Sunday in Ripley County have been identified as Brandon Harris who was reported missing in January. Deputies had been investigating several leads in reference to his disappearance. The Current River Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the death. Harris’ vehicle was found at a local business on Saturday, Jan. 25. Harris’ family and friends told deputies he left more than a week prior and no one had heard from him since. He was last seen the evening of Jan. 24th or 25th near the R&B Club located on Highway 21 North of Doniphan. Further information pertaining to this case has not been released at this time

Like this: Like Loading...