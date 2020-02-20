Missouri lawmakers advance the anti-carjacking bill

Missouri lawmakers are trying to give prosecutors more options for charging people for carjackings. House lawmakers gave initial approval to the proposal yesterday. Prosecutors now charge people with robbery or other related crimes. The House bill would create a specific carjacking law. The bill would make carjacking a felony punishable by five to 15 years in prison. The crime would be punishable by 10 to 30 years or life in prison if the carjacker causes serious injury, is armed with a real or fake weapon or takes a vehicle with a child in it.

