One critically injured in an accident involving Sikeston firetruck

Yesterday just before 1 p.m., Sikeston Department of Public Safety Firefighters responded to I-57 at mile marker 2 to a grass fire. While working to extinguish the flames, Sikeston DPS Fire Division had a stationary fire engine blocking a lane to protect all personnel. The engine was struck in the rear by a vehicle traveling northbound on the interstate. Personnel immediately attended to the 85-year-old female driver of the vehicle and extricated her from the vehicle. She was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Facility and is currently listed in critical condition.

