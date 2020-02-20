Thursday, February 20th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Texas man says he ate only dog food for a month to prove a point and felt fantastic doing it. Mitch Felderhoff, president of Muenster Milling Co., went thirty days eating only his company’s dog food to prove it’s healthy for pets.

“We’re not going to feed your dog something unless we’ve eaten it first,” Felderhoff said in a YouTube video documenting the month. In a video, Felderhoff stocked his family’s pantry with the company’s line of dog foods, including “elk patties,” making sure his dog Roxy knew which bags of food belong to him.

While Felderhoff cooked his wife and sons’ chicken, burgers or waffles, he sat at the dining room table eating dog food. One of his sons did take a nibble of the dog food, then a bigger bite. While the first week was difficult, Felderhoff said he became accustomed to the new diet by the third week.