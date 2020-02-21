Jackson’s second police chief, Robert Clifton, dies at 90

A former Jackson police chief will be remembered for helping transition the town’s police department from a small, poorly-equipped group of officers into a modern, well-trained law enforcement agency. 90-year-old Robert Clifton passed away on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. He served the department for 33 years, starting his service on April 28th, 1957. On August 6th, 1974 he was promoted to Chief of Police and retired from the department in 1990.

