U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao Announces $520.5 Million to 287 Airports in 41 States

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao is awarding the U.S. Department of Transportation $520.5 million in airport infrastructure grants to 287 airports in 41 states. The Trump Administration has invested a historic $11.4 billion to more than two thousand airports across the United States for safety and infrastructure improvements since January 2017. These investments and reforms are especially timely because the U.S. economy is surging. Employers have added more than 7 million jobs since January 2017. To kick off the new decade, a robust 225,000 American jobs were added in January 2020 and the unemployment rate is still a remarkable 3.6 percent, the lowest in 50 years. You can see a complete listing of grants.

