Citizens Electric Corporation phone scam

Recently Citizens Electric (CEC) business members have been targeted by a phone scam. The call claims to be from Ameren or a utility other than CEC and there is an unusual sense of urgency. They are requesting immediate payment and an alternative method of payment. The callback number is not the CEC number and doesn’t match the utility when typed into a search engine. If you receive a call similar to this, contact CEC and your local police department with the call back number provided. If you are unsure if it is a scam, hang up and call CEC at 877-876-3511 to speak with a Member Services Representative.

