Illinois drug investigation

On February 20, agents from the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, Massac County Sheriff’s Department, Metropolis Police Department, Illinois State Police SWAT, and Illinois State Police District 22 executed a search warrant in Metropolis as part of an ongoing crystal meth investigation. During the search, agents seized approximately 60 grams of the drug. One individual was arrested and transported to the Massac County Jail. This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available for release at this time.

