Police looking for escaped McCracken Jail inmate

Authorities in Kentucky are searching for a McCracken County Jail inmate who stole a vehicle and left a work detail yesterday evening. McCracken County Jailer David Knight says inmate Daniel Bell stole a maroon 2000 Chevy 2500 Silverado extended cab pickup from Brooks Stadium shortly before 6 p.m. and left the area. He is a white male with light brown hair, 6’2, and weighs about 200 lbs. If you have any information on his location, contact local law enforcement.

Like this: Like Loading...