Woman sentenced to 10 years for role in meth conspiracy

A Phoenix, Arizona woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. 38-year-old Sandra Jimenez was part of a group of people who were bringing meth from the Southwest Border Region to Southeast Missouri for Distribution. On August 14, 2018, Officers intercepted a shipment of 17 kilograms of meth near Kennett. Jimenez took over leadership of the group after the individuals transporting those drugs were arrested. She was later arrested in Phoenix after shipping a pound of meth to a Missouri police informant in the mail. When arrested in Phoenix, she was found to be in possession of an additional three pounds of meth packed for shipment. Jimenez will be deported to Mexico after the completion of her term.

