There will be a construction job fair held this week in Poplar Bluff. The fair will feature opportunities to meet potential employers, find information about the construction industry, as well as training courses for possible jobs. It will be held at the Bess Activity Center tomorrow at 1 pm, and Thursday at 9 am. More information is available by calling 573-840-9682, and booth spaces can be reserved by calling 573-634-3510.

