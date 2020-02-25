Tuesday, February 25th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Manatee County, Florida man was arrested after threatening his neighbors with an AR-15 rifle after finding tire ruts in his yard. 66-year-old Michael Boston became infuriated when he saw his yard defaced and — despite no evidence — blamed his neighbor.

According to local ABC affiliate, WWSB, Boston picked a fight with the neighbor and “began yelling that he was going to ‘shoot that motherf–ker,” before going to get his rifle.

Another neighbor, who saw Boston approach the home with the gun, called the police and Boston was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.