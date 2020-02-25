Two arrested in Wayne County for meth possession

Officials in Wayne County arrested two men over the weekend for possession of meth. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department reports that 36-year-old Cody Ezell was taken into custody on Friday, while 35-year-old Jason Allen was arrested on Saturday. Both men are from Piedmont and were charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Allen was additionally charged on possession of drug paraphernalia, and Ezell was charged on possession of marijuana. They were both transported to the Wayne County Jail following their arrests.

