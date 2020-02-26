Charges filed in Cape Girardeau high-speed pursuit

Charges have been filed against multiple suspects involved in a high-speed police chase that spanned more than 20 miles and traversed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge twice early yesterday morning. The incident began after Cape Girardeau officers located a white Nissan Sentra with Georgia license plates near a business on Siemers Drive that was reported stolen. As an officer approached the Nissan, he observed two people, later identified as 30-year-old Charles Dobyns and 32-year-old Brandi Heffington, exit the vehicle and begin walking eastbound on Cape West Parkway. While making contact, Dobyns pulled a gun on the officer and then a high-speed pursuit began when he fled. He eventually crashed and was taken into custody. Heffington was arrested for passing bad checks. 34-year-old Christina Jones, of Scott City, admitted to being in possession of meth and claimed ownership of drug paraphernalia recovered from the trunk of the stolen vehicle after the pursuit. You can read more in The Southeast Missourian.

