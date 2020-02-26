Doniphan Woman Arrested For Possession of Child Pornography

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested 29-year-old Rosemary Straughn, of Doniphan, yesterday for possession of child pornography. The arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. On February 24, the Ripley County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Straughn with possession of child pornography. Yesterday, she was contacted by troopers at her residence on Route 3. She was arrested for possession of child pornography and a separate outstanding warrant and transported to the Ripley County Jail. Her bond was set at $20,000.

Like this: Like Loading...