Kindergarten Round-Up Screening / Enrollment

Kindergarten Round-Up kicked off yesterday for Cape Girardeau Public Schools. Families with children who turn five on or before July 31, 2020, are eligible to attend this enrollment and screening event. Screenings take approximately an hour and a half. Children should wear sneakers or some type of closed-toe shoes. The screenings will take place at each elementary building from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You may call 573-335-1867 to schedule your appointment or to receive more information.

Please bring the following to your appointment:

*Student’s original birth certificate

*Student’s immunization record

*Student’s social security card

*Parent/Guardian photo ID

*Proof of residency

Dates are:

March 3 – Clippard Elementary, 2880 Hopper Road

March 4 – Alma Schrader, 1360 Randol Avenue

March 5 – Franklin Elementary, 1550 Themis Street

March 9 – Blanchard Elementary, 1829 N. Sprigg Street

March 10 – Jefferson Elementary, 520 N. Minnesota Street