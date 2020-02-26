Wayne Wallingford Files for Missouri House

A conservative with a record of standing up for Cape Girardeau County, Wayne Wallingford, filed to seek election to the Missouri House of Representatives yesterday. He is a businessman from Cape Girardeau and is currently serving his second term in the Missouri Senate. Wallingford served in the United States Air Force for 25 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel after a career including five tours in Vietnam and six tours as part of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. For his service, he received 47 medals including the Silver Star and Distinguished Flying Cross.

