2400 block of Albert Rasche to close for sewer repairs

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. today, City of Cape Girardeau sewer crews will close the 2400 block of Albert Rasche Drive for emergency sewer line repairs. The road closure is expected to last up to one week, depending on the weather. All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

