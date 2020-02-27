Carterville man to serve three years for domestic battery

A Carterville man will spend the next three years behind bars for Domestic Battery of his girlfriend. On May 5, 2019, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies received multiple reports of a possible domestic situation happening inside a vehicle. Deputies found the vehicle with both 29-year-old Joseph Joiner and his girlfriend inside. Joiner ran from police and was tased before taken into custody. Deputies then noticed Joiner’s girlfriend had darkly bruised and swollen eyes, and redness on her cheeks. She told police that the red cheeks were from Joiner hitting her that day while she was driving the vehicle, but the black eyes were from Joiner hitting her three days before. In July 2019 Joiner pleaded guilty to Domestic Battery and resisting arrest and was sentenced to probation. In September 2019, Joiner admitted to the court he had not complied with his probation and was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by four years of mandatory supervised release.

