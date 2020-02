One man has died, and another has been hospitalized, as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. The Poplar Bluff Fire Department says authorities were sent to a house on Valley Street after they received a call about a gas leak. They found Jason Freeman unconscious inside the home. He was sent to a hospital for intensive care. 46-year-old Jeremy Whetstien was found inside a bedroom of the house and was pronounced dead at the scene.

