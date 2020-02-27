MO bill would notify parents of sexual orientation, gender identity school materials

State law could be changed to require that Missouri public school districts tell parents if class material, guest speakers or displays in school mention sexual orientation or gender identity. A state House committee is considering State Representative Chuck Basye’s bill that would let parents have their kids removed from class if they do not approve. Basye says the bill is in response to a Columbia middle school Gay/Straight Alliance Club putting posters up without parents knowing.

State Representative Raychel Proudie questions why parents should be notified about LGBT clubs if they are not informed about Christian athletic clubs. Under the legislation, Missouri schools could be sued for violating the terms.