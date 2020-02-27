NB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for bridge maintenance

Northbound I-55, between mile markers 91 and 93, in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. Exit 93A will also be closed during this time. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

