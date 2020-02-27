Scam calls reported in Stoddard County

There have been several reports of scam calls in Stoddard County. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that residents have been receiving calls from individuals who claim to be Stoddard County deputies and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The department reminds residents that they will not call anyone to inform them about arrest warrants. These calls should be immediately reported to the Sheriff’s Department by calling 573-568-4654.

Like this: Like Loading...