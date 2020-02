Another shooting has been reported in Poplar Bluff on Sanders Street. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says officials received a call on Tuesday about hearing gunfire on the 1900 block of Sanders Street. The six shots fired didn’t seem to have a target in mind, and no injuries were reported. It is uncertain at this time if this case is related to the Foley Street, Bacon Park, or Wallace Street shootings.

