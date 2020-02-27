UPS Honors Missouri Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

29 elite drivers from Missouri are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. Missouri boasts 226 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 6,210 years of accident-free driving. There are 1,753 total full-time UPS drivers in Missouri. Among those recognized are John Brown of Jackson, David Gilmore of Poplar Bluff, and Darrell Nenninger of Oran.

