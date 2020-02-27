Vehicle and home struck from shots fired in Poplar Bluff

An investigation is underway on shots fired in Poplar Bluff. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that around five to seven shots of gunfire were reported from the Foley Street area on Monday night, where a vehicle traveling south on Main Street failed to yield to a traffic stop. The driver, 29-year-old Dominique Jones, was taken into custody on suspicion of failure to yield and driving while suspended. Four of the shots fired hit a home and two vehicles on Foley Street. Officials have stated that this incident is not related to last week’s Bacon Park and Wallace Street shootings.

