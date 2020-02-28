Caruthersville police identify 5 in an assault, 1 remains at large

Several people were arrested and one remains at large after an incident in Caruthersville on Monday, Feb. 17. City police report that after 1 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Daeoc Road to an assault in progress that involved a large crowd of people. When officers arrived, they said the crowd fled the area. As they investigated, officers identified five suspects. 20-year-old Danaja Webster was charged with three counts of assault. He has not been arrested at this time, and has a bond is set at $25,000. 22-year-old Carl Carter was charged with assault and issued a $25,000 bond. He was arrested on an active warrant. 25-year-old Victor Timothy was charged with assault and issued a $25,000 bond. Timothy turned himself in and posted bond on an active warrant. 19-year-old Micah Rogers was charged with two counts of assault and issued a $25,000 bond. Rogers was arrested and posted bond. A fifth person was issued a summons for simple assault and given a court date.

Like this: Like Loading...