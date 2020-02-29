Trading Post – February 29
Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200
Various drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543
Live adult turkeys – $30 each – ph #: 573-270-4507
Power washing service
Buying: large garden hose reel – ph #: 573-382-3521
‘10 Toyota Sienna van – $6,300
14 ft Alumicraft jon boat – w/motor & trailer – $650
Buying: 32 in outside door – ph #: 573-262-3251
‘03 Chevy Blazer – 4wd – $4,500
Left-handed acoustic guitar – $115
Set of mounted used tires – $45 each – ph #: 573-282-2268
40 ft houseboat – ph #: 618-927-5612
Front-tine tiller – 5hp – $135 – ph #: 334-1757
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
Bird cage – 6 ft. tall – ph #: 573-429-5099
Experimental airplane – single engine/single seat – $8,500 – ph #: 573-450-4498
Two Alaskan Malamute female pups – one year old – $195 each – ph #: 573-270-0490
Buying: used guitar
Buying: Karaoke machine – ph #: 573-620-3572
Quilts – ph #: 204-4116
Cast-iron school bell – $50
Cherry office desk – $300
Trek bicycle – $50 – ph #: 576-7406
Looking for licensed plumber – ph #: 573-450-2720