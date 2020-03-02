Caruthersville man to serve four years for fatal accident

A Caruthersville man is headed to prison in connection with a fatal vehicle accident. 26-year-old Carlos Riddle was sentenced to four years in prison after entering a guilty plea on a charge of second-degree involuntary manslaughter. A car accident occurred on July 3, 2019, on Missouri 84, near the city limits of Caruthersville. Riddle had collided with 81-year-old Duane Michie, of Hayti. Michie was taken to the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, where he died a few hours later. During an investigation, an officer interviewed Riddle who was being treated for his injuries at the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Riddle said he had no memory of the crash or of any of the events leading up to it. The officer interviewed a passenger in Riddle’s vehicle at the time of the crash. The woman stated she was acting out because he wanted to take her back to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. Riddle reached over to try and stop her from hitting herself, leading to the collision. You can read more in the Standard Democrat.

Like this: Like Loading...