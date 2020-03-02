MO bill would let private and religious schools reduce pay of minimum wage workers
The Missouri House has passed a bill that could let private and religious schools reduce the pay of its minimum wage workers. Under the proposal, hourly workers at these schools would be exempt from the state’s 2018 minimum wage law. Rasheen Aldridge says he was a low-wage worker once upon a time and knows how it feels.
State Representative Tim Remole, who’s sponsoring the legislation, says the law is putting a real strain on these schools.