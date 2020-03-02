Monday March 2nd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Maryland man charged with poking a woman in the rear end with a syringe was found in possession of syringes containing semen when he was arrested. 51-year-old Thomas Stemen is facing assault and reckless endangerment charges in connection with a February 18th incident at a grocery store in Churchton.

Police allege that Stemen approached the victim from behind as she was returning a shopping cart. Surveillance video shows Stemen jabbing something at the woman, who recoils in pain. Stemen then can be seen placing an item in a pocket of his hoodie. After cops released surveillance images, tips from the public helped them identify Stemen.

When he was apprehended earlier this week, Stemen was carrying one syringe, while a second needle was found in his car. Police announced that the seized syringes contained semen. Stemen, who is scheduled for a March 25th preliminary hearing, is in the midst of divorcing his wife.