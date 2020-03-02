Vehicle pursuit leads to felony charges for Dexter man

The Standard Democrat reports that a Dexter man faces felony charges following a vehicle pursuit with Sikeston police. 18-year-old Dalton Norman is charged with resisting arrest, creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, and first-degree property damage. Just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 22, officers with Sikeston DPS attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations near Stoneville and Innsbruck streets in Sikeston. The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit began. The pursuit eventually ended in Miner when the vehicle crashed into the cable barrier on I-55. Norman was taken into custody. His bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety with a special condition that Norman doesn’t operate a motor vehicle, and he must submit to random drug screens at the request of law enforcement. A bond appearance hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. today.

