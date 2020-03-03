Classes at Poplar Bluff Canceled Through March 16

Due to the ongoing network issues at Three Rivers College, Southeast Missouri State University classes at the Poplar Bluff delivery site are canceled through March 16. ITV links to courses will continue to be sent to students via email. Students can attend alternate versions of their ITV courses at Kennett, Sikeston, or the Cape Girardeau campus if they choose. Coordinator of Academic and Student Services for Southeast’s programs at Three Rivers, Pauletta Burns is available to assist students as needs arise (pburns@semo.edu). Students who have difficulty in accessing ITV links should contact Burns to discuss options. Students are reminded that Southeast’s spring break is scheduled for March 16 – 20, so classes will not meet at Three Rivers that week as well.

