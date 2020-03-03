Collinsville Man Sentenced to 300 Months

A Collinsville man was sentenced to 300 in prison for robbery and drug-related charges. In November 2018, 41-year-old Travis Davis agreed with two other people to rob a marijuana dealer in Ripley County. Davis took a short-barreled shotgun to accost the dealer to take his marijuana and some firearms kept in the dealer’s home. He fired his shotgun at the door of the dealer’s home to gain entry. In doing so, he injured one of his associates with the shotgun pellets. Davis and his companions took marijuana and firearms from the dealer, got their wounded associate, then drove back to Illinois. The Illinois State Police went to Davis’ home and arrested him and his associates. Some of the firearms stolen from the marijuana dealer were found in Davis’ home, along with the short-barreled shotgun. Davis is charged with one count of Conspiracy to Possess Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, one count of Discharging a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime and Crime of Violence, one count of Interference with Commerce by Robbery, and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm—Armed Career Criminal.

