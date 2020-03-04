Ameren Missouri shares tips to educate and protect customers from scammers

Ameren Missouri is warning you about scammers, who are using sophisticated tactics to imitate utility companies. Utility scams are near the top of the list of the Better Business Bureau’s Top 10 scams over the last year. Ameren Missouri has seen an increase in the number of scam attempts by individuals posing as a company representative. These imposters typically use phone, in-person and online tactics. Posing as electric, water or natural gas company employees, scammers threaten to disconnect or shut off service if customers fail to make an immediate payment, typically using a prepaid card or other non-traceable forms of payment. They also often mask incoming calls as coming from the utility company on caller ID systems and then give a different phone number to make a payment. As a reminder, Ameren Missouri will never send a notification to a customer within one hour of a service interruption or ask customers to make payments with a prepaid debit card or gift card. For more information, visit Ameren.com/stop-scams.

