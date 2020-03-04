Deadline arrives for Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare

The Southeast Missourian reports that today is the last day UnitedHealthcare insurance customers will be able to use Saint Francis Healthcare System facilities at “in-network” rates unless the two organizations arrive at an agreement on a contract. United terminated its contract with Saint Francis last fall, contending Saint Francis’ pricing is too high. Saint Francis officials countered by noting they have unilaterally cut prices in two rounds but United has not considered those cuts in these negotiations and has asked for pricing that would unsustainable. If no contract is signed, pricing for services at Saint Francis facilities would increase for United insurance customers. Patients receiving long-term care, such as for pregnancy, can ask to complete at least some of their care at Saint Francis facilities at the in-network rates and should contact United with such questions. United has encouraged its customers with questions about their coverage to call the telephone number listed on their insurance card. Saint Francis officials created a website, www.keepusin.com, and hotline, (573) 331-5217, to provide information.

