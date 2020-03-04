Route A in Perry County closed for pipe replacement

Route A in Perry County, between County Road 422 and County Road 424, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

