Wednesday, March 4th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Homeowners used to take pride in repairing and maintaining their homes all by themselves, but a recent survey of 2,000 young British adults finds that many still need assistance with the simplest of tasks — like changing a light bulb!

Unbelievably, some respondents even admitted to simply leaving a dead light bulb in place for more than three weeks before finally mustering up the courage to ask for some help. Other simple fixes that respondents said they can’t accomplish alone included putting up wallpaper, draining a radiator, painting, and tightening up a loose cabinet door.

Less than 25% of survey participants would call themselves “good” at DIY skills, and 13% (about 1 in 8) flat out said their skills are “poor.” The research, which was commissioned by Plusnet, also noted that a full third of millennials seek out help on the easiest of household chores mostly because they’re sure they’ll mess things up if they attempt it themselves.