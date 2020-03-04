Weekend weather blamed for a large number of dead birds in Sikeston

The weather is being blamed for numerous dead birds found in the west end of Sikeston that had many residents scratching their heads Monday morning. Scott County conservation agent Andrew Mothershead said he and natural history biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation, Kevin Brunke, investigated the reports of a large number of dead birds near Wakefield Avenue in a general area north and west of the Sikeston Power Plant. Mothershead said he estimated there were more than 1,000 dead birds in the area and the reports of dead and dying birds began between 8 and 9 p.m. Sunday. He added birds can’t recover in flight, so many fell to the ground and died or were injured. If you have bird carcasses on your property, collect them with gloves, bag them and put them in your trash for local pick-up. This will ensure the carcasses end up in a landfill. If you have questions or concerns, you can contact Mothershead at (573) 380-2578. You can read more in the Standard Democrat.

