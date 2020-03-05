A record-breaking day in southern Missouri. KZIM’s Brandon Dickson has more. MDC congratulates Brian Holiday on his state-record yellow perch. The 2-pound, 3-ounce fish was caught from Bull Shoals Lake Jan. 27 using the pole-and-line method. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...