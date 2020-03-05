Joe Biden to Travel to Missouri and Mississippi

Saturday, March 7, Joe Biden will be in Missouri. He will lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class, and unifying the country. He will be in St. Louis at 11 a.m. The location is to be determined. If you wish to attend, you can RSVP HERE. Then he will be in Kansas City at 4:15 p.m. at the WWI Museum and Memorial. If you wish to attend, you can RSVP HERE. He will also be in Jackson, Mississippi on Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...