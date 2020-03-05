Missouri Supreme Court considers case that could impact mandatory sentences of teen murderers

The State Supreme Court is reviewing an appeal from a convicted murderer that could overturn mandatory life without parole sentences for all teens convicted of first-degree murder in Missouri. The case involves 43-year-old David Barnett, who’s serving life without parole for robbing and stabbing his grandparents to death in 1996 at their St. Louis area home. During a court hearing, his attorney, Rosemary Percival, contends that Barnett was 19 years old when he committed his crime, within an age range that should get individualized sentences.

An Assistant Missouri Attorney General, Evan Buchheim, argues that boosting the age limit for such sentences should be up to the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court could rule on the case at any time.