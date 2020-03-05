Officials estimate increased pool costs of $200K annually

Cape Girardeau municipal and public school officials estimate a renovated Central Municipal Pool and a leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary School will cost about $200,000 more than current facilities to operate each year. Information provided at a February 24th City Council meeting says that revenue generated at the facilities will fall significantly short of expenses. That is not a new phenomenon for Central Municipal Pool, as it currently requires subsidies of nearly $300,000 annually from the city and public school district. The city pays 60% of the subsidy, while the school district pays 40%. The upgraded Central Municipal Pool and leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary are the compromise results of a lengthy process that began with the goal of constructing an aquatic center. The city has set aside $6 million for the project, and the school district has committed $4 million. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

