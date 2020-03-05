USCIS Launches New Online Form for Reporting Fraud

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services launched a new online tip form to help you provide the agency with information about immigration fraud. The new online form, available on the USCIS public website, prompts you for the information that the USCIS’ fraud investigators need to investigate allegations of immigration benefit fraud or abuse. The new online tip form collects information related to the relevant fraud, identifies the type of benefit in question and provides space for you to describe the alleged fraud or abuse in additional detail. This online form streamlines fraud reporting by replacing three email boxes USCIS now uses for fraud and abuse reporting. The tip form will make the tip process more effective and efficient. Visit the USCIS Report Fraud webpage for more information.

