Juvenile detained after unfounded 911 call describing rifles, armored car, explosives

The Southeast Missourian reports that a series of “unclear and disorganized threats” were reported to 911 operators in Cape Girardeau during calls early yesterday morning. The caller’s location was tracked to the Red Star Boat Dock, where officers found and safely detained a male juvenile without incident. The calls began coming in around midnight when the caller gave reports of subjects with rifles on Broadway, and officers were dispatched near the area of Dollar General. Following the initial reports of rifles and an armored vehicle, the 911 caller made additional calls claiming he was taken hostage and warned 911 operators of explosive devices in the city. More than 10 emergency vehicles responded to the caller’s location, and no armored car, firearms or explosives were found by police. Sgt. Joey Hann says the incident was either a hoax or a result of a mental episode.

Like this: Like Loading...