Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of shots fire just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 900 block of College Street. Reports say somewhere between 3 to 6 shots were fired, but police were unable to provide a good suspect description. One victim was shot in the chin but refused medical treatment. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

