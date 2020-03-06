Sheriffs to hold a press conference at the Capitol

On March 11th, Missouri Sheriffs’ Association and Training Academy will hold a press conference at the Missouri State Capitol on behalf of Missouri law-abiding citizens. Sheriffs will unite to discuss the state of public safety as seen at the local level from all corners of the state. Sheriffs will be discussing the catch and release policies of the Missouri Department of Corrections, the Missouri Supreme Court bond reform, and the millions of dollars owed to local taxpayers who are merely upholding the rule of law. Sheriffs hope to directly communicate with Senators and Representatives about the impact of the criminal justice reform measures taken over the past year including how this affects local citizens in our own neighborhoods. They will be announcing the formation of a new organization, Missouri Sheriffs United. Missouri Sheriffs United will enhance Sheriffs’ ability to impact decisions made at the state level and will allow Sheriffs to be more of a voice for the law-abiding taxpayer.

