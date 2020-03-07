Trading Post – March 7
‘10 Toyota Sienna van – $6,300
14 ft Alumicraft jon boat – w/motor & trailer – $650
Buying: 32 in outside door – ph #: 573-262-3251
————-
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————-
Two air conditioner window units
Ladders
Two small chest of drawers – ph #: 513-5505
————-
19 hp Koehler mower engine – $125
Power washer motor – $50 – ph #: 258-3540
————-
Olympic bar bell – $30
Buying: Electric starter for 19hp Koehler motor – ph #: 576-7405
————-
Kitchen cabinets
Rough cut lumber
Storm windows – ph #: 573-200-0611
————-
Large round bales
6ft grater blade – ph #: 573-283-5925
————-
Kenmore Elite dishwasher – $100 – ph #: 573-576-0030
————-
Sears 26 in bicycle – $25
Entertainment Center – $20 – ph #: 573-270-9582
————-
Wheels & tires from 4-wd pickup – $100 – ph #: 573-450-5312
————-
Carbon Express crossbow – $400 – ph #: 573-620-6001
————-
10 ft jon boat – $350
Trailer – $250
For both – $500 – ph #: 573-450-1862
————-
‘80 Lincoln Town Car – $5,000
International tractor – $3,500 – ph #: 573-703-1237
————-
‘03 Chevy Blazer – $4,500 – ph #: 573-282-2268