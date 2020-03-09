Correction officers charged with sexual misconduct

Two southern Illinois correctional officers have been charged with custodial sexual misconduct for an alleged assault on several women in their custody. Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick reported Thursday that in addition to the custodial sexual misconduct charges, officers Russel Herzog and Brandon Elam have been charged with official misconduct. Elam is alleged to have offered special treatment to three women in exchange for sexual favors. Herzog allegedly made the same offer to two women. Both men have been placed on unpaid administrative leave. The prosecution of the men is being handled by Union County State’s Attorney Dan Klingemann.

Like this: Like Loading...