Monday, March 9th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

California Police reported an incident on Friday they called a “very messy arrest.” Police say Anthony Espinoza was contacted in Paso Robles when he was pulled over while riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road.

Officers attempted a probation search. Espinoza fled eventually making it to the 1400 block of Riverside. He then reportedly defecated himself, put his hands in his pants and removed the feces with his bare hands.

He “mushed the poop onto himself in an attempt to ward off the officers,” according to police. He was arrested and methamphetamine was located in his backpack. He was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the charges.